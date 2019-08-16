This year's event is taking place at the San Jose Convention Center where the focus will once again be on the cross-section of pop culture and technology. (Published 49 minutes ago)

Thousands of people are expected to wear their best costume and head over to Silicon Valley’s annual Comic Con this weekend.

The event, organized by Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak’s, is a gift to Silicon Valley.

“Stay young as long as you can...go back to your youth.”

Costumes ranging from Wonder Woman to Poison Ivy are expected to fill the San Jose Convention Center. Celebrities such as Lou Ferrigno, better known as The Incredible Hulk will also make an appearance at the event.

“It’s fun...everybody gets a chance to be a super hero.”

Silicon Valley Comic Con is taking place August 16 through 18 at the San Jose Convention Center. For more information, click here.