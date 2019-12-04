Community Saves Christmas Display For San Jose Family

Shelly Jimenez talks about how some of her front yard Christmas display was swiped by thieves. (Nov. 18, 2019)

A San Jose woman's extravagant Christmas display for her terminally ill son has been revived thanks to members of the community who raised $4,000 to save it.

Last month, thieves swiped the decorations right out of the front yard of the family's home in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.

The board of Christmas in the Park donated and installed a new display on the family’s front lawn and installed lights.

The Jimenez family spread the cheer by making light arches for their entire neighborhood on Vernon Avenue.

Thieves Spoil Christmas Display For Terminally Ill SJ Man

A San Jose woman who made an extravagant Christmas display for her terminally ill son found Sunday night that the main parts of the display were stolen. Ian Cull reports. (Published Monday, Nov. 18, 2019)

Jimenez's son Chris can't really leave the house, so the holidays have to come to him. He is terminally ill and is going blind.

Jimenez said she was going all out this year because it could be his last Christmas.