Concord Congressman to Hold Immigration Town Hall

A town hall meeting on immigration will be held by Congressman Mark DeSaulnier, D-Concord, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Meadow Homes Elementary School, 1371 Detroit Ave. in Concord.

The meeting is the second in a planned series to discuss immigration issues with constituents and topics will include DeSaulnier's description of his two visits to border detention facilities and "work he is doing in Congress to protect immigrant rights and ensure detainees are treated with the dignity they deserve," according to a news release.

Participating organizations will offer information on legal resources, services, and protecting rights regardless of an individual's immigration status.

Translation services will be available at the event. Doors open at 6 p.m.

To RSVP visit desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp or call 925-933-2660.