The Concord City Council chamber was filling up Tuesday evening with people wishing to discuss immigration. (June 26, 2018)

The Concord City Council scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday to discuss news reports that the U.S. Navy may be planning to place a detention facility for up to 47,000 immigrant detainees at the former Naval Weapons Station.

The meeting was expected to include time for community input, and city officials hope to formulate a response from the council as well as a plan of action going forward.

Mayor Edi Birsan sent a letter to Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer on Monday asking that an authorized representative be sent to the meeting to answer questions about the decision-making process involved, as

well as the potential project's current status and timing.

Birsan has a number of concerns outlined in the letter, including environmental contamination. The 12,800-acre Concord Naval Weapons Station is listed as a "superfund site" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and

Birsan says significant portions of the property are not suitable for human occupation.

Moreover, the facility "currently has no useful infrastructure to provide water, sewer, or electricity," Birsan said.

City officials have been working to take possession of the sprawling site for roughly 12 years, and that process is within months of transferring the property to the city and the East Bay Regional Parks District for residential and commercial development.

"These concerns, individually and collectively, make the (Concord Naval Weapons Station) unsuitable for consideration as a detention facility," Birsan said.

Wednesday's meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. in the council chambers at 1950 Parkside Drive.

The U.S. Navy Office of Public Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they planned to send a representative to the meeting.