Calf Gets Head Stuck in Tree Trunk, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office Helicopter Team Saves the Day - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Calf Gets Head Stuck in Tree Trunk, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office Helicopter Team Saves the Day

By Brendan Weber

Published at 10:33 AM PST on Feb 6, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    RAW: Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office Rescues Calf

    Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department rescues a calf that was stuck in a trunk.

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)

    This isn't your ordinary animal stuck in a tree type of story.

    A Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office helicopter crew last week freed a calf that somehow managed to get its head stuck in a decomposing tree.

    The helicopter crew was training at the Round Valley Regional Preserve near Los Vaqueros Reservoir in the eastern portion of the county when the pilot spotted the odd sight of a calf with its head trapped in a tree, according to the sheriff's office.

    Calf Gets Head Stuck in Tree TrunkCalf Gets Head Stuck in Tree Trunk

    This isn't your ordinary animal stuck in a tree type of story. A Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office helicopter crew last week freed a calf that somehow managed to get its head stuck in a decomposing tree.

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)

    Two members of the helicopter crew eventually hopped out of the aircraft and walked over to the struggling calf. They quickly yanked off some of the tree's deteriorating trunk, allowing the animal to escape.

    "Yay!" the two rescuers could be heard saying in a video that documented the account. "There you go!"

    In celebration of their efforts, the crew members shared a high-five as the calf scampered away.

    It is not clear how long the calf was stuck in the tree.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices