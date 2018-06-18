Controlled Burns Planned in Some Bay Area Counties

Folks across the East Bay and South Bay may spot smoke rising into the air Monday. That's because fire crews are conducting controlled burns and training exercises. Pete Suratos reports.

That's because fire crews are conducting controlled burns and training exercises in order to prep for the potential of wildfires popping up as fire season kicks into high gear, according to fire officials.

The live fire fire training in Contra Costa County will take place near Bear Creek Road north of downtown Orinda beginning around 10 a.m. and wrapping up around 5 p.m., according to fire officials. Firefighters will torch small plots of brush under moderate burning conditions and then turn to firefighting techniques to control the flames.

The training exercises will utilize pre-existing fire control lines, according to fire officials. Extra fire engines will be at the scene as backup.

South in Santa Clara County, a controlled burn is also slated to take place Monday at Joseph D. Grant County Park.

Monday's exercises come after a series of suspicious grass fires ignited over the weekend in Santa Rosa. Firefighters said up to seven brush fires broke out along the Santa Rosa Creek Trail and railroad tracks near Fulton Road and North Dutton Avenue.