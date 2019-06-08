First-Responders Hospitalized After Garage Fire in Fairfield

Ashtree Court in a residential neighborhood south of Cordelia was shut down Saturday, more than two hours after a two-alarm garage fire was reported there. (June 8, 2019)

Three Fairfield firefighters and one Fairfield police officer were hospitalized Saturday night for exposure to fluoride gas while fighting a fire Saturday evening that destroyed a garage where approximately 200 pounds of lithium-ion batteries were being store, Fairfield police said.

A fourth Fairfield firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment of a back injury suffered while fighting the blaze at 1732 Ashtree Court, about a third of a mile west of Interstate Highway 680 and two miles south of the I-680/I-80 junction and a block from Cordelia Hills Elementary School. The fire was first reported about 5 p.m. Saturday; the garage was destroyed.

Fairfield police said on social media Saturday night that the Solano County Hazardous Materials Response Team was on the scene. The batteries stored in the garage started to emit fluoride gas after being exposed to fire and water.

The Fairfield Fire Department issued a shelter-in-place order for residents of Ashtree Court and Fawn Glen Circle, which remain in effect until 11:30 p.m. Saturday Both of those streets remained closed to traffic Saturday night, as did Canyon Hills Drive near Ashtree Court.

Anyone in that area who experiences shortness of breath, a scratchy throat or itchy skin should go to a hospital emergency room, police said on social media.