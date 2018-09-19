Cunha Middle School Under Evacuation Due to Bomb Threat

A middle school in Half Moon Bay is being evacuated after receiving a bomb threat, according to the Cabrillo Unified School District.

San Mateo County Sherriff's Office has warned people to stay away from Manuel F. Cunha Intermediate as officials investigate the threat.

"As a safety measure students are being sent home until the situation has been resolved. We will update when there is more information," the Sheriff's Office said.

Cunha is a public middle school that educates students from 6th to 8th grade.

No other information was immediately available.

