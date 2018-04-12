Cyber Group Takes Credit for School Threat Hoax: Report - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Cyber Group Takes Credit for School Threat Hoax: Report

By Pete Suratos

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Cyber Group Takes Credit for School Threat Hoax: Report

    An overseas cyber group posing as a Dallas-based online gaming company is taking credit for the Bay Area and nationwide school threat scare earlier this week, according to a report. Pete Suratos reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    An overseas cyber group posing as a Dallas-based online gaming company is taking credit for the Bay Area and nationwide school threat scare earlier this week, according to a report.

    Apophis Squad reportedly hijacked the domain of Zonix gaming company and used its email address to send emails threatening violence at schools across the country, including some in the Bay Area.

    Law enforcement officials initially said the hoax was part of an online contest, but the East Bay Times reports that a person on behalf of Apophis Squad said the group pulled off the stunt because they "got nothing better to do."

    All of the schools in Emery Unified School District in Emeryville closed for the day Monday as a result of the incident.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices