Cyber Group Takes Credit for School Threat Hoax: Report

An overseas cyber group posing as a Dallas-based online gaming company is taking credit for the Bay Area and nationwide school threat scare earlier this week, according to a report.

Apophis Squad reportedly hijacked the domain of Zonix gaming company and used its email address to send emails threatening violence at schools across the country, including some in the Bay Area.

Law enforcement officials initially said the hoax was part of an online contest, but the East Bay Times reports that a person on behalf of Apophis Squad said the group pulled off the stunt because they "got nothing better to do."

All of the schools in Emery Unified School District in Emeryville closed for the day Monday as a result of the incident.