Police investigate a deadly crash involving five vehicles on Highway 12 in Fairfield. (May 8, 2019)

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving at least five vehicles in Fairfield, according to the CHP.

The late Wednesday collision is reported on Highway 12 at Beck Avenue. Highway 12 is expected to be closed in the area for several hours.

Fairfield Fire Department is calling the crash a "mass casualty incident."

No other information was immediately available.