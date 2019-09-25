Death Investigation Launched Following Amber Alert Out of Merced County - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Death Investigation Launched Following Amber Alert Out of Merced County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 56 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Surprising Facts About Daylight Saving Time
    Getty Images/iStockphoto
    File image.

    Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert for a child last seen with his father in Merced County and have launched a death investigation, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

    The vehicle associated with the alert was found late Sunday in a remote area of Tuolumne County, near the Sand Flat Campground. Sheriff's Office officials said the bodies of two people were located near the car and their identities were not immediately known.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    The California Highway Patrol issued the alert for 2-year-old boy John Weir on Saturday. He was last seen with his father, 32-year-old Steven Weird, around 7 p.m. Friday.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices