Authorities have deactivated an Amber Alert for a child last seen with his father in Merced County and have launched a death investigation, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle associated with the alert was found late Sunday in a remote area of Tuolumne County, near the Sand Flat Campground. Sheriff's Office officials said the bodies of two people were located near the car and their identities were not immediately known.

An investigation is ongoing.

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert for 2-year-old boy John Weir on Saturday. He was last seen with his father, 32-year-old Steven Weird, around 7 p.m. Friday.