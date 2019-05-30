Democratic Presidential Candidates Head to California

The California Democratic Convention will be underway Friday and more than a dozen presidential hopefuls will be vying for the spotlight.

California Senator Kamala Harris along with California Congressman Eric Swalwell will be there as well as some of the more well-known and high-profile candidates like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand.

Newcomers to the national stage, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke will make an appearance too along with a half-dozen other contenders.

The main no-show is Joe Biden. The former Vice President leads the most recent NBC News poll with 40% of likely democratic voters saying he had their vote earlier this month.

That lead is the reason NBC Bay Area Political Analyst Larry Gerston said he can afford to skip the California Convention.

"He's the front-runner and has no need to rock the boat," Gerston said, adding that California's Harris and Swalwell will command disproportionate attention.

Biden will be in California next month for a series of fundraisers according to CNBC.

Some of the 14 candidates coming to the Golden State will also be looking for some green. They will hold some fundraisers as well as rallies and town halls.

Gerston said voters should watch for any moves to endorse someone, delegates taking positions on controversial issues like capital punishment and medicare, and how those stands may impact the candidates.