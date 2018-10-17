Democrat Kevin de Leon says he'd focus on immigration and climate change if elected to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she'd focus on the economy.

The two are squaring off on stage in San Francisco in their only scheduled debate ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

De Leon, a state senator, says California needs a new voice and a new approach in Washington during what he calls a battle for America's soul against President Donald Trump. He also says he'd fight for "Medicare for all" health care.

Feinstein didn't mention Trump at all in her opening remarks. She says she'd work on granting legal status to immigrants working in California agriculture and educating Americans to keep up with the economy.

Feinstein has held the seat since 1992.