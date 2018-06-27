First responders take care of a dog that fell from a cliff in San Francisco. (June 27, 2018)

A dog tumbled at least 150 feet down a cliff in San Francisco Wednesday morning, but it is expected to survive, according to fire officials.

The dog fell in the Fort Funston area near the John Muir gate, fire officials stated. It tumbled anywhere from 150 to 200 feet before landing on a beach below.

While the dog is expected to survive, it may have suffered fractured legs during the fall, according to officials.

Photos taken from the scene captured first responders caring for the dog on the beach before placing it on a stretcher and transporting it to safety.

Further information was not available.