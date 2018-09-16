Dogs 'Dodging' Vehicles Rescued on East Bay Freeway - NBC Bay Area
Dogs 'Dodging' Vehicles Rescued on East Bay Freeway

The two rescued pups were said to be 'tired' and 'hungry' before being taken to a local animal shelter

By Brendan Weber

Published 3 hours ago

    CHP Oakland
    Two dogs rescued on Interstate 580 in the East Bay.

    Two dogs said to be "dodging" vehicles on an East Bay freeway were rescued and taken to a local animal shelter, the California Highway Patrol reported Sunday.

    The "tired" and "hungry" dogs were found wandering along westbound Interstate 580 near Park Boulevard, CHP Oakland wrote on social media.

    A photo shared by the CHP captured the two pooches curled up and resting in the back of what appeared to be a patrol vehicle.

    The CHP used the rescue to remind the public to say something if they see something.

    Further information was not available.

