Dogs 'Dodging' Vehicles Rescued on East Bay Freeway

Two dogs rescued on Interstate 580 in the East Bay.

Two dogs said to be "dodging" vehicles on an East Bay freeway were rescued and taken to a local animal shelter, the California Highway Patrol reported Sunday.

The "tired" and "hungry" dogs were found wandering along westbound Interstate 580 near Park Boulevard, CHP Oakland wrote on social media.

A photo shared by the CHP captured the two pooches curled up and resting in the back of what appeared to be a patrol vehicle.

The CHP used the rescue to remind the public to say something if they see something.

Further information was not available.