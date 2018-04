Shutterstock File image.

Two people were shot in the 2500 block of 24th Avenue in Oakland Friday afternoon, police say.



The Oakland Police Department responded to a call at about 2:30 p.m. regarding a possible shooting and upon arrival, discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Oakland Fire Department, paramedics and an ambulance responded to the scene and victims were provided medical treatment.

This remains an active investigation and no additional information was immediately available.