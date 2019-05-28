Driver Rescued After Crash Off Cliff in Oakland - NBC Bay Area
Driver Rescued After Crash Off Cliff in Oakland

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 2 hours ago

    Crews on Tuesday rescued a person from a vehicle that was reported along a steep hillside next to Grizzly Peak Boulevard in the East Bay, according to police.

    It wasn't immediately clear how the white sedan ended up on the hillside. The driver was transported to nearby hospital for minor injuries, Oakland fire officials said.

    Grizzly Peak Road is frequently populated with folks looking to capture a view of the East Bay, the San Francisco Bay and San Francisco.

    Further information was not available.

      

