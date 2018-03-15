Driver Slams Into Cars, Fire Hydrant After East Bay Pursuit - NBC Bay Area
Driver Slams Into Cars, Fire Hydrant After East Bay Pursuit

By Brendan Weber

Published 46 minutes ago

    A driver previously being pursued by California Highway Patrol officers in the East Bay slammed into a number of cars and a fire hydrant in San Pablo early Thursday, according to the CHP.

    Just after 3:30 a.m., CHP officers tried to pull over the driver of a BMW SUV near Powell Street along eastbound Interstate 80, but the driver did not comply, according to the CHP. 

    Once the driver of the BMW exited the freeway and started driving "recklessly" on city streets, CHP officers ended the pursuit "out of concern for public safety," according to the law enforcement agency.

    The BMW was found minutes later after it had crashed into cars and a fire hydrant in the area of San Pablo Dam Road and San Pablo Avenue, according to the CHP.

    The driver of the BMW was transported to a hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.

    Further information was not available.

