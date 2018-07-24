Trump Chicken was seen floating about in San Francisco Bay once again on July 22, 2018. (Published Monday, July 23, 2018)

Chickens aren't exactly known as waterfowl, but one especially large chicken that first appeared at a protest in April, 2017 came back to the Bay over the weekend — this time, aboard a boat.

The Trump Chicken — a giant, inflatable effigy that resembles a cross between the barnyard bird and President Donald Trump — has popped up at demonstrations around the country since its debut last year at the San Francisco Tax March. This time, it set sail for a three-hour tour around Fishermen's Wharf, The Embarcadero and McCovey Cove aboard a vessel marked "Alcatraz Prison Transport" — with its golden-haired passenger clad in a striped prison shirt marked with an inmate number: "00045."

Drone Video: Trump Chicken in SF

The 33-foot-tall exercise in free speech has been almost a year in the making. On the Trump Chicken website, organizers said they raised over $10,000 to float the "Chicken of the Sea" behind a conservative political rally that was scheduled to take place at Crissy Field last summer, but had to modify their plans when the organizers of that rally "chickened out." Photos: Trump Chicken Bobbing About the Bay