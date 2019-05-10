Dump Truck Crashes Into Petaluma Home - NBC Bay Area
Dump Truck Crashes Into Petaluma Home

By Diana San Juan

Published 13 minutes ago

    Dump Truck Crashes Into Petaluma Home
    Petaluma Fire Department
    A Petaluma home sustained significant damage after a dump truck crashed into its garage. (May 9, 2019)

    A Petaluma home sustained significant damage after a dump truck crashed into its garage Thursday afternoon.

    It appeared the truck was parked on the grade and its breaks failed, causing it to roll down the hill into the three-story home on Alexa Ct at about 3:20 p.m., police said.

    No one was inside the truck or inside the home at the time of the crash.

    Petaluma fire and police departments evaluated the structure and removed the truck after it was determined the home was stable.

    The family of five was able to safely spend the night inside the home.

