Dunkin' Donuts Opens New Location in Concord

The new establishment is the chain's first so-called 'Next Generation Concept' store in Northern California

By Brendan Weber

Published 2 hours ago

    Fans of Dunkin' Donuts in the East Bay have reason to celebrate Tuesday.

    That's because the popular chain has opened a new location in Concord at 4383 Clayton Rd.

    While there's already a Dunkin' Donuts situated in nearby Walnut Creek, the new Concord location is a bit different. It's the chain's first so-called "Next Generation Concept" store in Northern California.

    The new location features a "modern atmosphere" along with "innovative new technologies and design elements," according to the chain.

    "This restaurant will make running on Dunkin' faster and more convenient than ever before," according to a statement from the chain.

    Dedicated doughnut and coffee lovers on Tuesday braved the early morning wake-up call in order to get in line outside the new establishment for the grand opening. The first customer staked their claim at 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to the chain.

    The first 100 people in line were rewarded for their early arrival, receiving free coffee for a year, according to the chain.

    Dunkin' Donuts also has locations in cities such as Fremont, South San Francisco, Petaluma and Half Moon Bay.

