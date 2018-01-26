Durant Notches Triple-Double in Warriors Win Over T'Wolves

OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 25: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point basket over Jamal Crawford #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves at ORACLE Arena on January 25, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

OAKLAND -- The days of morning shootarounds before night games at Oracle Arena may be over for the Warriors.

The defending champs skipped the session Thursday, arrived for the game full of energy and laid a tip-to-buzzer 126-113 beating on the Timberwolves.

Kevin Durant posted triple-double that included a game-high 28 points. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each totaled 25 points and Andre Iguodala added 10.

The Warriors (39-10) made a season-high 21 3-pointers, shooting season-high 56.8 percent from deep. They shot 53.8 percent overall, and outscored Minnesota 48-15 in fast-break points.

