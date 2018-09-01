3.6 Earthquake Centered Near Vallejo, Crockett

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported about 5:27 p.m. Satuday, originating a mile and a quarter north-northwest of Crockett, in unincorporated Contra Costa County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The USGS indicates that point would be just across the Carquinez Strait from Crockett, in the Carquinez Heights area of southernmost Vallejo.

Early social media reports indicate the temblor was felt over an area ranging from Concord and Oakland to American Canyon. There were no reports of damages early this evening.