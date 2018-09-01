3.6 Earthquake Centered Near Vallejo, Crockett - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

3.6 Earthquake Centered Near Vallejo, Crockett

By Bay City News

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Better Sleep = Better Grades
    USGS

    A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported about 5:27 p.m. Satuday, originating a mile and a quarter north-northwest of Crockett, in unincorporated Contra Costa County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

    The USGS indicates that point would be just across the Carquinez Strait from Crockett, in the Carquinez Heights area of southernmost Vallejo.

    Early social media reports indicate the temblor was felt over an area ranging from Concord and Oakland to American Canyon. There were no reports of damages early this evening.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices