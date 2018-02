A 67-year-old man died Monday after he fell down a cliff while trying to rescue his dog in San Mateo County, officials said.

Emergency crews recovered the man's body at Thornton State Beach in Daly City.

At about 11:30 a.m., a California Highway Patrol air unit was called to assist the North County Fire Protection District for a cliff rescue. CHP Officer Shaun Bouyea said a male fell approximately 200 feet down a cliff next to the beach.

No other information was immediately available.