Officials in San Francisco on Monday announced that 11 people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle club have been indicted by a federal grand jury on racketeering charges.

Charges announced include murder, maiming, home invasion robbery, extortion and witness tampering.



A coordinated law enforcement operation on Saturday in Santa Rosa involving local, state and federal agencies resulted in six of the arrests, officials said. Others were arrested in cities such as San Francisco, Boston and Fresno.

An investigation has been in the works for three years, officials said.