FBI Offers $20K Reward in February Fatal Shooting at Oakland Bus Stop - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
FBI Offers $20K Reward in February Fatal Shooting at Oakland Bus Stop

By Stephen Ellison

Published 42 minutes ago

    FBI/Oakland PD
    Patrick Scott Jr.

    The FBI and Oakland police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man at a bus stop in February.

    The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for the death of Patrick Scott Jr., who was waiting at a bus stop at 62nd and Market streets in Oakland when he was shot to death, the FBI said. Scott had been waiting for a bus to take him to his grandmother's house.

    The suspect approached him and fired multiple shots, the FBI said.

    "We need the public’s help, someone who can help us identify the shooter who took Patrick’s life that morning," FBI ASAC Bertram Fairries said during a news conference Tuesday. "The FBI is committed to assisting Oakland with this case. We will not allow our community to be terrorized by violence in our streets."

    Oakland Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $10,000 reward for information in the case.

    Anyone with information should contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section, at (510) 238-3821, the San Francisco Division of the FBI at (415) 553-7400, your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

