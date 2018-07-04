Facial-Recognition App Helps Reunite Lost Pets With Owners

A new facial-recognition app is helping reunite lost pets with their owners. Melissa Colorado reports.

The app, Finding Rover, allows user to upload photos and register their pets to its database so that they can be searchable. Anyone who comes across a lost pet and is an app user can take a photo to see if it is a match.

In the Bay Area, Contra Costa Animals Services has teamed up with Finding Rover. The app will be a resource for many owners searching for lost pets after the 4th of July holiday when shelters tend to see a spike of lost animals.

