Facial-Recognition App Helps Reunite Lost Pets With Owners

Facial-Recognition App Finding Rover Helping Reunite Lost Pets With Owners

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 21 minutes ago

    A new facial-recognition app is helping reunite lost pets with their owners. Melissa Colorado reports.

    A new facial-recognition app is helping reunite lost pets with their owners.

    The app, Finding Rover, allows user to upload photos and register their pets to its database so that they can be searchable. Anyone who comes across a lost pet and is an app user can take a photo to see if it is a match.

    In the Bay Area, Contra Costa Animals Services has teamed up with Finding Rover. The app will be a resource for many owners searching for lost pets after the 4th of July holiday when shelters tend to see a spike of lost animals.

    NBC Bay Area's Melissa Colorado has more in the video above.

