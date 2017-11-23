North Bay fire victims are giving thanks this holiday season and some say they've never felt more grateful. Jodi Hernandez reports.

Like so many in the Fountain Grove neighborhood in Santa Rosa, the Keys family lost their house and all of their belongings in the fire. Despite not being able to celebrate the holidays in their own home the Keys family says they’ve never felt more grateful.

“Our life has been completely changed forever,” said Chris Keys. “Going back to gratitude, bringing it to a whole other level is kind of where we're at right now.”

The past six weeks for the Keys family has been tough, but they say that after experiencing the Tubbs Fire, it’s given them a whole new perspective.

“When you’re stripped of everything you own, the only thing you have to hold onto is love and each other,” said Chris Keys.

Together they searched through the rubble and ashes in hopes of finding something they could salvage. One of the few things they did find intact was a glass angel ornament buried in the ashes.

“It was like a confirmation from God that he’s got us,” said Sara Keys.

This is not the first time Chris Keys has found himself without anything, in fa, t the shelter and recovery director for the Santa Rosa Gospel Mission was one homeless as a teenager.

Fortunately for the family, they’re now staying in a rental furnished with donations.

Chris Keys prepared the family’s meal while his wife Sara Keys worked as a nurse in the emergency room at a Kaiser Hospital.

The Keys family says they’re determined to rebuild and return to their home hopefully by next Thanksgiving.

“I know it sounds crazy but the level of gratitude I have on this Thanksgiving day far exceed any other experience I’ve ever had on Thanksgiving,” said Chris Keys.