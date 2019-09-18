San Jose police were engaged in a standoff Tuesday with a man who allegedly threatened his roommate with a meat cleaver or similar weapon.

Police responded to the residence located in the 500 block of Madera Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. and were unable to contact the suspect inside the residence despite attempts to do so. Crisis intervention teams and mental health staff were also unable to negotiate with the suspect, authorities confirmed.

Police said there were no hostages. No other information was immediately available.