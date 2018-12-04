A man was arrested last week in San Bernardino in connection with a homicide and string of burglaries and sexual assaults in San Jose in September 2017, police reported.

Jun Li, 36, was located on Nov. 27 at his home in the 1300 block of North D Street in San Bernardino and arrested on suspicion of murder, according to San Jose police.

He was transferred to the Santa Clara County jail, and is the fifth and final suspect arrested in connection with the shooting of 31-year-old Xingjian Li in the 300 block of Elan Village Lane on Sept. 28, 2017. Li was from San Gabriel.

The Elan Village Lane location was operating as a brothel, according to police, and the group of five suspects allegedly committed three separate crimes at other brothels in Milpitas, Fremont and South San Francisco.

An Yan, 28, of Baldwin Park, Lin Tao, 27, of Monterey Park, Panpan Huang, 36, of Chino, and 22-year-old Jason Shen of Chino were arrested in Los Angeles in October and November 2017 in connection with the alleged offenses.

The men were arrested on suspicion of various crimes, including murder, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault.

San Jose police, assisted by San Bernardino police, are still investigating the alleged offenses.