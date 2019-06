Multiple RVs burned during blaze at Solano RV parking in Concord. (June 13, 2019)

Multiple RVs were charred in a blaze Thursday afternoon at Solano RV Parking in Concord, officials said.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire was initially reported in a recreational vehicle near Buchanan Field Airport and state Highway 4.

A witness told NBC Bay Area they heard several explosions at the storage lot located at 1701 Solano Way.

No other information was immediately available.