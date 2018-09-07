Crews Battle Fire at Metal Recycling Plant in San Leandro

Firefighters on Friday afternoon are battling a "junk fire" at a metal recycling plant in San Leandro.
The blaze at ALCO Metals, near Doolittle Drive and Davis Street, is not threatening any structures, firefighters said.
Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place in the following areas: Adams Avenue (on the north) to I-880 (on the east) to Williams Street on the south and the Bay (to the west).
No other information was immediately available.
San Leandro: Firefighters are battling a fire at ALCO Metals near the intersection of Davis Street & Doolittle. #SanLeandropic.twitter.com/gjleYggKko
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 7, 2018