Crews Battle Fire at Metal Recycling Plant in San Leandro

Firefighters on Friday afternoon are battling a "junk fire" at a metal recycling plant in San Leandro.

The blaze at ALCO Metals, near Doolittle Drive and Davis Street, is not threatening any structures, firefighters said.

Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place in the following areas: Adams Avenue (on the north) to I-880 (on the east) to Williams Street on the south and the Bay (to the west).

No other information was immediately available.