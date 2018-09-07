Crews Battle Fire at Metal Recycling Plant in San Leandro - NBC Bay Area
East Bay

Crews Battle Fire at Metal Recycling Plant in San Leandro

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 55 minutes ago

    RAW VIDEO: Fire at San Leandro Metal Recycling Plant

    Alameda County firefighters battle a one-alarm fire at a metal recycling plant in San Leandro. (Sept. 7, 2018)

    (Published 15 minutes ago)

    Firefighters on Friday afternoon are battling a "junk fire" at a metal recycling plant in San Leandro.

    The blaze at ALCO Metals, near Doolittle Drive and Davis Street, is not threatening any structures, firefighters said.

    Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place in the following areas: Adams Avenue (on the north) to I-880 (on the east) to Williams Street on the south and the Bay (to the west).

    No other information was immediately available.

      

