A fire that sparked the 700 block of Menker Avenue in San Jose on Wednesday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two women were rescued and a man was taken to the hospital with "significant" injuries after a blaze ignited at an apartment building in San Jose Wednesday morning, according to a fire official.

The fire broke out shortly before 9 a.m. at the residential building located along the 700 block of Menker Avenue, Mike Vanelgort with the San Jose Fire Department said.

The injured man managed to get out of the upstairs apartment unit that caught fire, Vanelgort said. The two women who were saved were in a neighboring unit, but they could not escape because of smoke. Firefighters used a ladder to rescue them.

The upstairs unit that burned sustained smoke and fire damage, Vanelgort said. A unit below it was also said to be uninhabitable at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Vanelgort said.

Further information was not immediately available.

