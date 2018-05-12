Large Resident Fire in Vallejo Under Control, No Injuries Reported: FD - NBC Bay Area
Large Resident Fire in Vallejo Under Control, No Injuries Reported: FD

Published 27 minutes ago

    Large Resident Fire in Vallejo Under Control, No Injuries Reported: FD
    Courtesy of Lisa B.
    A cell phone video captured a plume of smoke coming out of an apartment fire in Vallejo on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

    A large column of smoke spotted in Vallejo called for a massive response from fire officials Saturday afternoon on the 200 block of Cassidy Street.

    The fire originated in the backyard of a single family home, Capt. Kevin Brown of Vallejo Fire Department told NBC Bay Area.

    Brown said the five-alarm fire has been knocked down as of 1:40 p.m. but crews were expected to be on scene for two more hours. The home was completely destroyed, Brown said.

    Three neighboring homes were affected but with minimal damage, according to Brown, and a two-story apartment complex nearby had to be evacuated.

    There were no reports of injuries.

    No other information was available.

