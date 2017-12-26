Firefighter Injured, 2 Displaced in Santa Rosa House Blaze

A firefighter was injured in a structure fire late Tuesday morning in Santa Rosa, fire officials said.

The fire, which caused an estimated $150,000 in damage and displaced two people, erupted about 11:40 a.m. at 1030 Boyd St. While fire crews were on their way, someone called to report a person might be trapped inside the home and that the fire was spreading to another dwelling.

When firefighters arrived, 50 percent of a single-story home was involved, and the fire was spreading to another home, fire officials said.

Neighbors helped an 81-year-old man get out of one of the homes before firefighters arrived. Fire officials said he was not aware his home was burning.

Another resident was away when the fire started.

Firefighters extinguished the fires within about 15 minutes. But the flames caused extensive to the one home and damaged a rear awning and an exterior wall of the other, fire officials said.

The fire also destroyed a backyard shed and some fencing.

No residents were injured, but a fire captain strained a muscle during the effort to bring the fire under control, fire officials said.

The fire is under investigation.