The time to prepare and act is now. That's the message East Bay fire officials want to make loud and clear for anyone living in the Foothills. And as we found out the hard way last year, fire season can last all year round and it can come on fast and furious. Melissa Colorado reports.

In the wake of last year's deadly Wine Country fires, firefighters are urging everyone in the "fire-risk" areas to keep a go-kit in your car in case you need to evacuate in a hurry. They also suggest everyone know at least two ways out of your neighborhood because you can never anticipate where the fire is coming from and which direction it's going to go.

