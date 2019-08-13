Flag-Raising Ceremony to Honor 3 Killed in Gilroy Shooting

Three killed in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting identified as Keyla Salazar, 13; Stephen Romero, 6; and Trevor Irby, 25.

Santa Clara County officials on Tuesday will honor the lives of the three people who were killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival last month.

The county's board of supervisors will raise a flag at the county government building for 6-year-old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar and 25-year-old Trevor Irby.

The flag-raising ceremony comes days after San Jose police launched a new program focused on active shooter scenarios.

Under the so-called Guardian Program, the city will be divided into nine zones. Each zone will consist of two officers in a patrol car, specifically assigned to active shooter scenarios in schools, or other violent crimes on campus.

"If something like this occurs, my job is to place my officers in the best position for them to save lives in a tragedy -- that's my job," Chief Eddie Garcia said.