Four die-hard football fans will begin living on a billboard in Downtown San Jose Thursday, a run-up to the National Championship game at Levi’s Stadium. Two fans whose teams made the title game will get to attend on Jan. 7.

What's college football without a little beer pong?

Four die-hard football fans are going to the extreme by not only playing "beer pong" at the top of a billboard for the national championship game in downtown San Jose — they will live there.

It's a huge marketing effort by ESPN, which dared fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oklahoma Sooners to stay up on the 45-foot billboard at Almaden Boulvard and Park Avenue for a chance to attend the game on Jan. 7 at Levi's Stadium, if their teams make it through the semifinals.

Llyas Ross Sr., Nancy Volland, Jeanette Kim and Ruben Hunter ascended to the board on Thursday, according to ESPN. The four were seen in the morning throwing volleyballs down to the ground at 12 red buckets, which resemble the red Solo cups often preferred in games of beer pong.

It appeared that there was no actual beer or liquid of any kind in the buckets.

"Throughout their time on the billboard, the fans will participate in activities and challenges to earn cash and prizes, many of which will be based upon fan engagement on social media," ESPN said.

Notre Dame will face Clemson at 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 29 and Oklahoma will face Alabama at 8 p.m. ET. The two fans of the losing team will depart and the winners will stay on the billboard until championship day.

The national championship game is expected to bring plenty of other college football fans to the downtown San Jose area. Festivities surrounding the big event have forced the annual Christmas in the Park to close early on Christmas Day.