Former Iowa Guard Brings 'Nasty Streak' to 49ers

Former Iowa starting guard Ross Reynolds (No. 59) will try to win a job with the 49ers this summer. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

When the 49ers open training camp in July, the offensive line will already be set in place: Weston Richburg at center, Laken Tomlinson and Mike Person at the guards and Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey at the tackles.

But there could be an interesting battle behind Tomlinson and Person for roster spots and playing time. Former first-round pick Josh Garnett will get another chance to win a starting job, and holdover Erik Magnuson will try to stick again.

But an undrafted free agent rookie from Iowa named Ross Reynolds could also be in the mix.

Since signing with the 49ers, Reynolds has impressed the team, reports Grant Cohn of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. The 6-foot-3, 304-pounder was projected as a possible fifth- to sixth-round choice before the draft but was ignored over the three days of the selection.

Cohn noted Reynolds’ solid play during this week’s 49ers minicamp, reporting he’s a rookie who plays like a veteran and rarely gets beat in one-on-one drills.

Chad Leistkow, who covers Iowa football for the website Hawk Central, wrote that Reynolds was Iowa’s top-graded run blocker in 2018 “and plays with a nasty streak.”

Added Leitkow: “He shined at Iowa’s pro day, uncorking 27 reps at 225 pounds in the bench press and leaping 35½ inches in the vertical jump.”

The former Iowa standout will have some friends on the team, too, with former Hawkeyes C.J. Beathard and George Kittle.