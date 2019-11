Former President Barack Obama is set to speak at Salesforce’s annual conference Dreamforce Wednesday morning.

After the 44th president’s keynote address at Dreamforce, he’ll head over to Los Altos to headline an event for the Democratic National Committee in his first political event of the 2020 campaign.

The event is hosted by Karla Jurvetson, a psychiatrist and the ex-wife of a prominent venture capitalist. The cost of attendance is $10,000, and donors can get a photo with Obama for $35,500.