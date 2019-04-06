Former San Jose Vice Mayor Iola M. Davis Dies - NBC Bay Area
Former San Jose Vice Mayor Iola M. Davis Dies

By Elizabeth Rodriguez

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Former San Jose Vice Mayor and lobbyist Iola M. Williams died Thursday at the age of 83.

    Williams was the first African-American elected to the San Jose City Council which she held for two years, including two terms as vice mayor. During her years as a city leader, Williams was chosen for the Housing and Urban Development fellowship at Harvard University, from which she graduated in 1980.

    The councilwoman was active in the California State and National Association of School Board Members where she chaired one of six committees.

    Williams is survived by her seven children, seventeen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

    Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.

      

