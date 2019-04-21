Four Shipping Containers Burn at Port of Oakland

Shipping containers burn at the Port of Oakland on Sunday. (April 21, 2019)

Four shipping containers full of food products burned at the Port of Oakland Sunday night, an Oakland Fire Department battalion chief said.

The initial call to Oakland firefighters came at about 7 p.m. Sunday, said Battalion Chief Demond Simmons. The containers, near the intersection of Seventh and Maritime Streets at the port, were staged to be loaded onto truck trailers when they started burning, he said.

Twenty-four firefighters worked for about an hour to put out the fire. No one was injured, said Simmons, who did not know who owned the containers or their cargo.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.