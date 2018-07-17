Four Teen Suspects Arrested in Aptos Hammer Attack

An Aptos home where a brutal hammer attack took place in May.

Three teenagers were arrested late last week and early this week for a brutal hammer attack in May that left three other teenagers with significant injuries, Santa Cruz County sheriff's officials said.

The attack happened at 1:48 a.m. May 28 in the 100 block of Monte Vista Drive in the unincorporated Santa Cruz County community in Aptos.

Deputies said four masked suspects broke into a garage and assaulted three teenage boys with hammers. After the assault, the suspects stole several items in the area and fled in a vehicle, sheriff's officials said.

The victims were 16 and 17 years old, and one still hasn't fully recovered after being taken to a trauma center, sheriff's officials said.

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested June 1 for attempted murder, robbery, burglary and conspiracy. Deputies said an investigation revealed that the motive of the attack was to steal cannabis and cash.

The three additional suspects, all 16-year-old boys, were arrested between Thursday and Monday. Two were arrested for robbery, burglary and conspiracy, while the other was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and burglary.