Fog will linger near the coast while the valleys stay clear for the fireworks. Meteorologist Kari Hall has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

The parades are set. The barbecues are hot. The fireworks are ready. One thing that remains up in the air — literally — is the fog.

As the Bay Area celebrates the Fourth of July, folks along the coast and around the San Francisco Bay will be keeping their fingers crossed that the fog doesn't spoil fireworks shows.

According to the National Weather Service, 63% of the sky above San Francisco could be covered with a mix of fog and clouds between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday night. The cloud forecast is even worse in Half Moon Bay where 75% of the sky could be covered.

"Per usual this time of year, the best chance of clear sky conditions this evening will be inland away from the ocean/bays," the weather service tweeted Thursday morning.

Cities such as Santa Rosa, Napa, Concord, Livermore and San Jose are expected to have almost completely clear skies when it's time to light off fireworks, according to the weather service. Those inland spots will also enjoy comfortable temperatures at sunset, with high 60s to low 70s expected.

Locations around the bay and along the coast will be cooler when the sun goes down. San Francisco is slated to check in at 58 degrees. Santa Cruz is predicted to be at 62 degrees. Half Moon Bay will be the coolest at 56 degrees.