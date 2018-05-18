Fowler Hits First Career HR, Athletics Beat Blue Jays 3-1

TORONTO, ON - MAY 18: Dustin Fowler #11 of the Oakland Athletics hits an RBI double in the seventh inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 18, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Dustin Fowler hit his first career home run and also had a tiebreaking RBI double in the seventh inning, Josh Phegley hit an RBI double in his season debut, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night.

Danny Coulombe (1-1) pitched 1 1-3 innings for the victory as Oakland won for the fourth time in five games. The Athletics have won back-to-back games in Toronto after losing their previous six there.

Right-hander Marco Estrada (2-4) allowed three runs in 6 2-3 innings to lose his third straight decision as the slumping Blue Jays lost for the 10th time in 13 home games.

For the second straight game, an injury forced Oakland to make an early call to the bullpen. Left-hander Brett Anderson lasted one inning before leaving because of a strained shoulder.

On Thursday, right-hander Andrew Triggs left after 2 1-3 innings because of nerve irritation in his hand and arm.

Josh Lucas, one of two right-handers recalled from Triple-A before the game, replaced Anderson and struck out five of the first six batters he faced. Lucas allowed one run and two hits in 3 2-3 innings.

Chris Hatcher worked the seventh, Yusmeiro Petit got two outs in the eighth, and Blake Treinen finished for his ninth save in 11 opportunities.

The Blue Jays got two hits off Anderson in the first, but the inning ended when left fielder Matt Joyce threw out Curtis Granderson at home plate.

Fowler, one of three players acquired from the New York Yankees last July for pitcher Sonny Gray, hit a leadoff blast to left in the third.

Toronto tied it on an RBI single by Gio Urshela in the fifth, but Oakland chased Estrada with three straight two-out doubles in the seventh, including run-scoring hits by Fowler and Phegley.

All seven hits off Estrada were for extra bases — six doubles and Fowler’s homer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Oakland optioned RHP Ryan Dull to Triple-A Nashville and placed Triggs on the 10-day disabled list. The A’s recalled Lucas and RHP Emilio Pagan from Nashville. ... 3B Matt Chapman was held out of the starting lineup for the first time this season. Chapman came on to play defense in the eighth.

Blue Jays: Toronto placed LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled RHP Deck McGuire from Triple-A Buffalo. RHP Sam Gaviglio will start Saturday in place of injured RHP Marcus Stroman (shoulder), and RHP Joe Biagini will take Garcia’s turn Sunday. ... OF Teoscar Hernandez (sore back) missed his second straight game.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea (5-4, 2.35) has allowed four runs in each of his past three starts after allowing six totals runs over his first six starts.

Blue Jays: Gaviglio (1-0, 2.08) will be making his first start with Toronto after two relief appearances. He made 13 big league starts in 2017, 11 for Seattle and two for Kansas City.