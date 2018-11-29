Roadway Floods Shut Down Bay Area Freeways

Rain is back for the morning commute and could be heavy at times. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri has more on what you can expect with this round of rain and another chance this weekend in your Microclimate Forecast. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018)

Heavy rain from a fall storm system has resulted in at least two freeway closures and flooding across several roadways across the Bay Area early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that eastbound Interstate Highway 580 just east of the MacArthur Maze in Oakland is currently closed, and eastbound state Highway 4 just east of Pine Street in Martinez is also shut down due to heavy roadway flooding.

According to the CHP's Golden Gate Division traffic management website, roadway flooding has been an issue on Bay Area roadways since 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service expects showers - some with heavy rainfall - to continue throughout the rest of the morning and showers to stretch into Thursday night.

There is no estimated time of reopening of the roadways.

No further information is immediately available.