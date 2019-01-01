Fremont Police Search For Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

Fremont police on Tuesday night were searching for a missing 13-year-old girl, according to the department.

Sita Nurthy was last seen about 6:30 p.m. walking from her home on Cherokee Lane, police said.

Sita is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a light colored T-shirt and gray-blue track pants, police said.

Police do not suspect foul play, but her age puts her at risk, they say.

Anyone with information that can assist in helping safely locate Sita should call 911 or contact Fremont police.