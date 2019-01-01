Fremont Police Search For Missing 13-Year-Old Girl - NBC Bay Area
Fremont Police Search For Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

By Stephen Ellison

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Fremont PD
    Sita Nurthy

    Fremont police on Tuesday night were searching for a missing 13-year-old girl, according to the department.

    Sita Nurthy was last seen about 6:30 p.m. walking from her home on Cherokee Lane, police said.

    Sita is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a light colored T-shirt and gray-blue track pants, police said.

    Police do not suspect foul play, but her age puts her at risk, they say.

    Anyone with information that can assist in helping safely locate Sita should call 911 or contact Fremont police.

