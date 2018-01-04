Linebacker Reuben Foster (No. 56) was at the top of the 49ers' rookie class in 2017. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

When the 49ers hired John Lynch as general manager, there were plenty of questions. The former All-Pro safety had no front-office experience. Some thought it was a gamble.

Now, a year into that gamble, the Niners’ move appears to be paying off.

At the end of the 49ers’ first season under Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, the team’s roster has been upgraded significantly, and Lynch and Co. are getting high marks as talent evaluators.

After the 49ers defeated the Rams in the season finale last week to finish the season 6-10, longtime Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley was enthusiastic about the team’s first draft class under Lynch.

“In my 11 years, I haven’t seen a draft class like this,” Staley said.

Lynch also was able to pull off a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo that not only gives the 49ers a potential franchise quarterback, but means the team doesn't have to use a high pick in 2018 on a quarterback.

The analytic website Pro Football Focus gave many of the rookies high marks, according to Matthew Asher of 49ers.com. Ashe noted 17 rookies received significant playing time in 2017. Linebacker Reuben Foster, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, wide receiver Trent Taylor, running back Matt Breida and safety Adrian Colbert were among the NFL’s top-rated rookies at their positions, according to PFF. Foster could be in line for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Plus, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and tight end George Kittle showed they will be key parts of the franchise in 2018 and beyond.

One rookie who did not contribute was running back Joe Williams, a fourth-round pick from Utah who was put on injured reserve with an ankle problem before the regular season. If Williams comes back healthy next season, a trio of Carlos Hyde, Matt Breida and Williams would be deep and versatile. Williams this week told Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee that he now feels healthy and is eager to contribute.

Barrows wrote the 49ers led the league in participation from its rookie class in 2017, with at least 10 playing every game from Week 4 through the end of the season and four starting against the Rams.