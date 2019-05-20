Warriors Go for Sweep of Blazers in Game 4 of Western Finals - NBC Bay Area
Warriors Go for Sweep of Blazers in Game 4 of Western Finals

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
    Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers in game three of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Moda Center on May 18, 2019 in Portland, Oregon.

    The Golden State Warriors are one win away from clinching their fifth-consecutive appearance in the NBA Finals.

    Enjoying a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals, the Warriors can secure their spot in the championship series with a win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 Monday evening.

    Game 4 from the Moda Center in Portland is slated to tip off just after 6 p.m. Monday.

    The Warriors trailed by double digits in each of the past two games, but they managed to claw their way back in crunch time and seize two victories.

    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    If Portland wins Game 4, the teams will head back to Oakland for Game 5, which is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

