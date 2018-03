A garbage truck driver died after he was struck by his own Gree Waste garbage truck in San Jose Friday morning, police say.

A garbage truck driver died after he was struck by his own Green Waste garbage truck in San Jose Friday morning, police say.



San Jose Police officers responded to a vehicle collision on Camden Avenue at El Paseo Drive around 7:55 a.m. and discovered the body of an adult male driver on the scene.

The Traffic Investigation Unit is conducting the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.